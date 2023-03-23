This year’s Eastern Wisconsin’s University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Agriculture Women in Agriculture Program returns in person on April 5th at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center near Manitowoc. The program, titled “VITAL-Valuably Informed Thriving Agriculture Leader” recognizes women’s vital role on the farm or in agriculture business. The VITAL event promises to be a fun-filled and educational day. The goals for the day are to provide women support in management and financial decision-making, to help connect with agricultural resources, and to create support networks.

With ever-increasing markets and tightening of margins, GreenStone Farm Credit Services Traditional Loaning Services Officers Toni Sorenson and Amanda Kroll will discuss “The 3 High I’s: Inflation, Inputs, and Interest Rates”. Extension, Manitowoc County Agricultural Educator Angie Ulness will share resources and tips for managing “Cows in Transition.” The afternoon program will focus on entrepreneurship. University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Farm Management Specialist will share “Explore Value-Added Ventures for Long-Term Sustainability” and lead a panel discussion featuring farm women with diversified income streams. Amanda Knoener of Kress-Hill Sunflower Farm, Shelly Mayer of Mayer Farms Beef, LLC and Folk Song Farm, and Tammy and Brianna Fritsch of Two Guernsey Girls Creamery will share their story on how they chose their area of entrepreneurship and added a valuable product to their farm.

To register: https://manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/events/