World Dairy Expo considers alternate locations

(WFRV) – The organizers of World Dairy Expo say they are moving forward with plans to host the event in the fall of 2021. However, the location could change because of uncertainties in the availability of the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

In a press release, the media team for World Dairy Expo says:

Plans for the 54th World Dairy Expo®, set for September 28 through October 2, continue to progress at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Expo recognizes that uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021. To best understand these factors as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Expo has met with Dane County and Alliant Energy Center officials regarding current and potential future local COVID-19 restrictions. Communication with these officials continues as additional clarity is sought.

Due to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of an essential global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for hosting the 2021 show. Requests for proposal were sought throughout February. At this time, Expo is not at liberty to disclose which venues are being considered. A decision regarding the location of World Dairy Expo 2021, in its entirety, will be made by the WDE Executive Committee later this spring after all options and implications are thoroughly reviewed.

World Dairy Expo leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to gathering the global dairy industry again on the colored shavings, on the Trade Show floor, and in The Tanbark this fall at World Dairy Expo 2021. For the latest Expo news, follow WDE on social media and visit www.worlddairyexpo.com.