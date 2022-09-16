The countdown for the 55th World Dairy Expo is on as there are only four months left until the global dairy industry meets once again in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to a new schedule, October 2 through 7, Expo is introducing the ability to purchase digital admission passes for this year’s event before arriving at the Alliant Energy Center.

Admission is required Tuesday through Friday of the event for anyone 12-years-old and older and includes free parking and access to all events at WDE unless noted otherwise in the schedule. Daily and season admission passes are $15 and $40 respectively, and can be purchased online by visiting Expo’s website, www.worlddairyexpo.com.

“We are looking forward to gaining efficiencies at the gate with digital ticketing,” explains Laura Herschleb, WDE General Manager. “Expo recognizes that attendees only have so much time to spend at the event, and they want that time spent on the grounds, not waiting in line.”

World Dairy Expo 2022 will have a new six-day event schedule, featuring a five-day dairy cattle show and a four-day trade show. Beginning on Sunday, October 2, World Dairy Expo will officially start with youth activities and contests. The Dairy Cattle Show will begin on Monday, and the Trade Show will kick off on Tuesday. WDE will conclude on the night of Friday, October 7 with the naming of the Supreme Champion after a week of competition, commerce, education and networking.

Attendees can anticipate the return of Tanbark Talks, Expo Seminars, Virtual Farm Tours, Expo en Español, Knowledge Nook Sessions and Dairy Forage Seminars – all free with gate admission. To find a detailed and up-to-date daily schedule and start personalizing your 2022 WDE experience, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app or visit www.worlddairyexpo.com/pages/Daily-Schedule.php.

