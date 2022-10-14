

(WFRV) – World Dairy Expo welcomed 54,525 people, to a revamped format in Madison. The show used digital tickets for the first time and shrank the length of the expo.

Visitors from 86 countries attended the event, with the highest number of travelers coming from Mexico, Canada, and Germany.

In the Dairy Cattle Show, WDE set a new record for animals housed during the event. Previously set in 2008 with 2,657 animals, the 2022 show housed 2,663 animals competing in breed shows and selling at auctions during the week.

You can read the full report wrapping up the 2022 show here:

https://worlddairyexpo.com/file_open.php?id=445