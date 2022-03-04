(WFRV) – The WPS Farm Show marks 60 years, with a return to an in-person show after a two-year hiatus.

Head to EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, March 29-31.

The show is an opportunity for agricultural businesses and the community to check out the latest in farm equipment, services and technology from around 400 exhibitors throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Some highlights according to event organizers:

Three-day silent auction to benefit the Wisconsin FFA Foundation

On-site WPS agricultural consultants to answer energy management questions

Kiddie tractor pull Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (weigh in at noon)

FFA auction held every day in Hangar B

Free health screenings on Tuesday and Thursday from UW Oshkosh nursing students

Free health screening all three days from Rural Health Initiative, a nonprofit community-supported program, for residents of Waupaca, Shawano, Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette counties

Centrally located food tent offering a wide selection of food and beverages

Dates and times

March 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

March 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location

EAA Grounds

1001 Waukau Ave.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Cost

Free admission

$5 parking

Get full details at https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/partners/agriculture/farm-show/