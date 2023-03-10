(WFRV) – For more than 60 years farmers have counted on the WPS Farm Show to meet with vendors and see the latest technology.

The event will welcome tens of thousands of farmers, exhibitors, and visitors to its 61st WPS Farm Show March 28-30, hosted at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh.

This year’s show will feature nearly 400 exhibitors from across the United States and Canada, displaying large farm machinery, precision planting technology, robotic milking systems, and hundreds of additional products.

Visitors to this year’s WPS Farm Show also can check out:

· The WPS Farm Show Food Tent, featuring dishes and treats prepared by several state nonprofit groups.

· A three-day silent auction benefitting the Wisconsin FFA Foundation (Hangar B).

· Kids’ tractor pull (March 29 at 12:30 p.m.)

· Free health screenings from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh nursing students and Thedacare Rural Health Initiative.

The WPS Farm Show takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 28 and 29, and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 30. Admission is free. There is a $5 charge to park on the EAA grounds.