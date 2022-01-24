WPS Farm show returns to Oshkosh, March 29-31

(WFRV) – After a pandemic break, the WPS Farm show is a go for 2022.

For 6 decades, the WPS Farm Show has provided an opportunity for the agricultural community to check out the latest farming equipment, machinery, tools, and services.

More than 500 vendors will fill the EAA grounds in Oshkosh,

The event is scheduled for March 29 – March 31, 2022.

Traditionally the WPS Farm Show draws visitors from throughout Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Minnesota, Illinois, and Canada.

Learn more at https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/partners/agriculture/farm-show/

