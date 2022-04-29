(WFRV) – When a cow named Pepperoni has a calf, it is only fitting she carries on the pizza tradition.

For Synergy Family Dairy in Pulaski, the connection became even stronger when they did some research on where their milk was ending up.

While it traditionally was made into cheddar and feta, during the pandemic, some of the milk was diverted to make cheese for Lotzza Motzza pizzas.

So, when Pepperoni delivered a healthy heifer, she was named Lotzza Motzza.

Two years later, Lotzza Motzza had a baby of her own.

Your help is needed to give her a name. You can submit your idea on the Lotzza Motzza Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BrewPubPizza