Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
Election Center Results
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Remarkable Women
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Road Trip
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pass or Fail
Discover Wisconsin
Fish Fry Guide
Melindas Garden
Teacher Appreciation Week
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Teacher Appreciation Week
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Green Bay Olive Oil Co. Mothers Day Giveaway
Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers Mother’s Day Giveaway
The Wild Perch & Paw Mother’s Day Giveaway 2021
London Dairy Alpacas Mothers Day Giveaway
McAllister Landscape Supplies Mother Day Giveaway
More Mothers Day Giveaway
Mothers Day Giveaway 2021
Coronavirus News
New Texas COVID-19 variant resistant to antibodies, researchers say
UWGB campuses have administered over 100,000 vaccine doses
Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
Wisconsin dips under 9,000 active cases, one new death added
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
New Texas COVID-19 variant resistant to antibodies, researchers say
Freedom School District appoints new District Administrator
UPDATE: Driver thought he was still on Hwy 29, crashed at roundabout, 12 cows dead
Video
UPDATE: Suspect officially charged in cold case sexual assault & kidnapping, reveals DNA connections
Video
Two semi-trucks carrying cattle crash in separate incidents, highlighting challenges of transporting livestock
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Elijah Behnke wins State Assembly District 89 over Karl Jaeger
Video
Justin Nickels re-elected as Manitowoc Mayor over candidate Chris Able
Video
Jill Underly wins State School Superintendent, defeating Deborah Kerr
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale
Video
Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper
Video
Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field
Video
Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion
Video
Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title
Video
High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins
Video