10th Annual Suicide Prevention Ride cruises through Green Bay, Denmark, Greenleaf, and De Pere

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Motorcyclists rode together today all to support those struggling with their mental health.

The 10th annual Suicide Prevention Ride started at Terry’s Wall Street Pub in Green Bay at Noon and rode through the 21 Gun Saloon in Denmark and the Slammer Inn in Greenleaf before ending in De Pere around 5:00 PM.

This year’s after-ride celebration also featured Packer’s Hall of Famer Chester Marcol, who shared his personal story as a suicide survivor.

“Suicide Awareness and Prevention is extremely important in my ife because my dad took his life when I was 14, my youngest brother took his life six years ago, I attempted suicide and we want to make people aware that we are not disposable and that there is help.” -Chester Marcol, Former Packers player

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Crisis Center of Family Services to support suicide prevention.

Last year, the center answered more than 22-thousand phone calls from people in Brown County.