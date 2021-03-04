25th Anniversary of Weyauwega Train Derailment

On March 4th of 1996, the community of Weyauwega was forced to evacuate immediately after 40 cars from the Wisconsin Central Train derailed while crossing North Mill Street.

The cars were filled with over 500 millions gallons of propane, firefighters were unable to put out the flames. The community was evacuated within minutes because officials feared a potential explosion could level the city.

For 18 days, no one was able to enter the city limits. Many in the community left with only just the clothes on their backs. Lifelong resident, Richard Wagner says that day is still traumatizing for him.

This afternoon Wega Arts will be hosting an event at the Cenex Coop near the railroad tracks, the event will get underway at 4pm.

The commemoration ceremony will also kickoff the filming of a movie that will be made about the derailment and community. Those who are unable to attend this event can stream the event on Facebook.

