MENASHA, Wisc. (WFRV)

There was something fishy happening in Menasha- it just happened to be the 26th Annual Seafood Fest fundraiser.

Hundreds of people came out to eat their weight in seafood at the Rotary Club’s new weather proof location. Folks who were out and about enjoyed the great weather with music and lots of dancing.

On the menu – seafood dinners that included shrimp, lobster and crab cakes. The money raised from this event supports youth – humanitarian and community building projects in the Neenah-Menasha area.

The Rotary clubs of Menasha, Neenah and the Fox Cities have raised over $800,000 dollars since Seafood Fest began.