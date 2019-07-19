27-year-old Clintonville man dead after rollover crash in Waupaca County

TOWN OF MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) A 27-year-old man from Clintonville is dead following a rollover crash early Friday morning.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after midnight on Jepson Road, north of Anton Road, when they were called for a report of a pickup truck that had rolled over.

Authorities say the truck had been traveling south on Jepson Road, entered the west ditch of the roadway, overturned, and came to a rest upside down.

The man was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside.

His name is not being released at this time, pending notification to family members.