37 cases of counterfeit money used in Green Bay this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Storms rocked the city Wednesday evening with downed trees and snapped utility poles, leaving hundreds without power – particularly on the east side.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Chief Andrew Smith said the department’s entire night watch team was called in early to help assist with the damage to keep people away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Cleanup is expected to continue for much of the day on Thursday.

Smith also talked about reminding people to never leave their pets or their children in cars with the hot weather. A De Pere woman has been charged with a felony after her dog died in a vehicle outside of Lambeau last month. He said if you see an animal or child in danger, call police. If the situation looks like action needs to be taken immediately, it is legal for you to break the vehicle’s window.

“If you believe that animal is going to die, you break that window, then you have my support,” Smith said.

Smith also talked about preparations for the Packers first preseason game Thursday night at Lambeau against the Houston Texans.

“We’ll have more than 100 Green Bay Police officers out there,” Smith said. “The crowds at Lambeau are really good. You have to really work hard to get kicked out and you have to really, really work hard to get arrested.”

Counterfeit money has been circulating around the area. Smith said that so far in 2019, his department has handled 37 cases of fake bills being used or distributed.

“A lot of it is this movie money, or this fake Chinese money,” Smith said. “We’ve seen it over and over and over again in Green Bay and in Brown County. Use extra caution, there’s a lot of them out there.”

To watch Chief Smith’s full Community Update, click the link above. He appears on Local 5 This Morning every other week to give updates on the latest developments throughout Green Bay.