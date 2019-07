A local competition has yet to call check mate as they await the chance to crown a new chess champion.

The 43rd annual Green Bay Open Chess Tournament kicked off Saturday at the Raddison hotel.

About 100 chess players from Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan are competing for $2,000 in cash prizes and trophies this weekend.

If you want to check the competition out, the chess players will be at 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.