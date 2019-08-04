68-year-old Elkhart man dead, 70-year-old Elkhart female injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 68-year-old Elkhart Lake man is dead and another 70-year-old Elkhart woman is injured following a motorcycle vs. deer crash.

The incident happened around 3:32 Saturday afternoon on County Highway C west of Old County Road CC in the Town of Matteson in Waupaca County.

Witnesses reported that a deer ran into the roadway, causing the motorcycle to lose control, overturn and eject the two riders off the motorcycle.

According to officials, the man was operating the motorcycle at the time and was later pronounced dead.

The female was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah with injuries.

Names are being withheld at this time.