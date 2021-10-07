GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

All Aboard: The Great Pumpkin Train

News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Great Pumpkin Train is preparing to take off for their opening weekend. The National Railroad Museum is excited to welcome back the ride after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The National Railroad Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season. The Great Pumpkin Train will board Saturday, October 9th at 10:15am; the train will hosts rides every hour until the National Railroad Museum closes. They are expecting over 2,000 visitors for the event.

The Great Pumpkin Train is going to feature a pumpkin patch, games, as well as a hosts of indoor and outdoor activities. Tickets are available for advance purchase online, but also will be available at the door for purchase.

