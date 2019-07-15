Amanda Stuck Announces Candidacy for Congress

Amanda Stuck announced her 2020 candidacy for US Congress against the incumbent Mike Gallagher, first, on our Newsmakers show.

Early on, the 2020 8th district congresson race is shaping up to be fiercely contested.

The Outagamie Republicans describe Amanda Stuck as a candidate with record of supporting radical and leftist policies.

“The Republican Party of Outagamie County welcomes Rep. Stuck to the race for the 8th congressional district. We look forward to contrasting Congressman Mike Gallagher’s record of impact and achievement in Washington with Rep. Stuck’s record of supporting radical leftist policies in Madison. Mike Gallagher has represented the people of the 8th district well with passion and integrity and we will work to re-elect Congressman Gallagher to support real Northeast Wisconsin values, not radical Madison values.” – Matthew Albert Chairman of The Republican Party of Outagamie County

The Outagamie Democrats describe Mike Gallagher as an elitist responsible for the gridlock that makes Congress dysfunctional.

“We are excited to support Representative Amanda Stuck in her candidacy for the 8th Congressional district. Amanda Stuck has a record of standing up for Wisconsin’s working class, unlike Mike Gallagher whose Ivy League background puts him out of touch with the struggles of everyday Wisconsinites. Her tireless work in Northeast Wisconsin and Assembly District 57, her work as co-chair for the bipartisan Millennial Action Project’s Wisconsin Future Caucus, and her experience earning a master’s degree as a single parent with multiple jobs shows that she has the grit and perspective that’s sorely needed for the 8th Congressional District. Amanda is one of the people, and Mike Gallagher is part of the Washington elite responsible for the partisan gridlock that has made Congress so dysfunctional. We look forward to supporting Representative Stuck and a full slate of Democrats in the months to come.”

-Matt Lederer, Vice-Chair Democratic Party of Outagamie County

Mike Gallagher responded.

“Since coming to Congress, I have spent every day working tirelessly to deliver results for hard-working families and job creators in Northeastern Wisconsin. Wisconsinites deserve a representative who is going to place their interests above partisan politics, and I have done that by advancing legislation to strengthen the economy, improve our national security, and reform Congress so it works better for taxpayers. The people of Northeastern Wisconsin know me and what I stand for. I always put them first, and I look forward to asking for their support next November.” – Mike Gallagher Mike Gallagher (R) 8th District – Incumbent

Amanda Stuck makes it clear, she wants to keep the focus on the voters and the issues.

This is about the people of northeast wisconsin and i want to stay focused on the issues that matter to them. and the things that their representatives should be talking about and doing for them, because they are what matters in this race. The most important thing that I want people to know is that I am from this District. I have lived in this district my whole life and I know what the people here are facing. I come from a background of working multiple jobs to support myself and I don’t come from a wealthy family. I come from a working family. Amanda Stuck (D) 8th District – Challenger

According Arnold Shober, Associate Professor at Lawrence University, the 8th District of Wisconsin, has, since about 2010, moved further to the right and Mike Gallagher captured nearly two-thirds of voters in 2018, so Amanda Stuck is taking on a big challenge.