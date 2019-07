APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Shortly after State Rep. Amanda Stuck announced her candidacy for the Congressional seat currently held by Mike Gallagher, Democrat Lee Snodgrass threw her hat in the ring to become Stuck's potential successor in Wisconsin's 57th Assembly District.

Snodgrass is no stranger to politics in the Fox Valley. In 2018, she ran against State Senator Roger Roth in the 19th Senate District. However, her campaign was unsuccessful as Roth retained his seat with 53% of the votes. Snodgrass is also the current chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County, as well as the 2nd Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.