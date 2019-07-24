Live Now
Annual Midwest Sunsplash will be rockin’ in Menasha Friday and Saturday

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) It’ll be a party full of live music, craft beer, local art and food trucks when the 7th annual Midwest Sunsplash gets underway on Friday!

Proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Go – a non-profit youth drop-in center that helps at-risk kids in grades 5 through 12 with opportunities to do well in school and prepare them for their next step in life.

Youth Go executive director Kelly Hicks stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about all the fun in store for the weekend, and how the proceeds benefit their organization.

Midwest Sunsplash kicks off on Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continues on Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. You can find more information by clicking the links above.

