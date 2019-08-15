Appleton celebrates local government with City Hall Selfie Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Grab some friends, find that perfect lighting and snap your best selfie!

City Hall Selfie Day is happening on Thursday to celebrate local government and the work it does in the communities they represent.

It’s simple to participate, here’s the rules:

Stop by City Hall and take a selfie in front of the sign on the side of the building on Appleton Street. You can also use any sign inside the building on the 1st, 5th and 6th floor offices.

Selfies at other government facilities still count, as do selfies with crews working throughout the city. Simply snap a selfie showing them at work behind you.

Once you find that perfect lighting and take your selfie, it’s time to share it!

Use the hashtag #CityHallSelfie on these social media platforms:

Facebook: @AppletonCityHall

Twitter: @CityOfAppleton

Instagram: @CityOfAppleton

Have fun!