Appleton crime stats for first half of 2019 show crime is down 13%, OWIs are up

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Crime is down, but OWIs are up – according to the Appleton Police Department’s crime stats for the first half of 2019.

Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 This Morning for his Community Update and says he was pleased to see where things are currently at in the city with overall crime down 13%.

“It’s one of the best, for a six-month period that I’ve been able to identify in the last several years,” Thomas said. “Good policing, good community. All in all it’s a really good indicator of where things are at.”

Thomas added that because of the arctic cold we experienced during January and February, less people were out committing crimes.

“When you have a low crime rate like we do in this whole northeast Wisconsin area, it can fluctuate greatly just because of the weather,” he said.

However, OWIs are still an ongoing problem.

“Drunk driving is always an issue,” Thomas said. “The arrest numbers are up because we did obtain a grant through the state, so we do have some special patrols out for OWI, so that has increased our OWI numbers.”

You can watch Chief Thomas’ full Community Update by clicking the link above.