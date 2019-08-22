Appleton’s common council votes to repeal the district’s truancy ordinance.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton’s common council passed a motion tonight that will repeal the district’s truancy ordinance.

Last week, the Appleton Safety and Licensing Board voted 3 to 2 to repeal the truancy ordinance for the school district, and Wednesday night the council backed that vote.

This resolution will revoke the city’s authority to allow a court to impose a number of sanctions on habitually truant students.

Truancy court has been criticized, along with its judge, who has been accused of being abusive towards students.

“For out city to heal and move forward, please repeal the ordinance so that the source of the smoke can be out of our city and so that we can rebuild and heal and we can move forward.” -Alvin Dupree, Appleton Board Member

Last Monday, the District’s School Board voted to support a new program that would remove citations and create an attendance board.