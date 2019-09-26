Appleton’s Octoberfest means “all hands on deck” for police department

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Beer, food vendors, music and an all-around good time for the whole family! Octoberfest, the city’s largest block party, gets underway on Friday with License to Cruise.

The event runs from 6:00-9:30 p.m. and features over 400 classic cars. You can find more information by clicking on the links above.

Octoberfest continues through Saturday with music beginning at 9 a.m. The Arts and Crafts and Family-Fun Area will be open at around that time as well.

With 150,000 to 200,000 people expected, the police department with be “all hands on-deck” according to Chief Todd Thomas.

“We work on this for months,” Thomas said during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “Everybody will be working.”

Thomas also credited other agencies for their assistance in making the event a success. He added that with the amount of people expected to attend, be sure to be prepared.

“If you do come down, plan your route ahead of time,” Thomas said. “If you’ve never been there before, parking is at a premium. Valley Transit does a great job. For a quarter you can ride some of the park and rides downtown and they have buses on a loop. Plan ahead, it’s a fun day!”