ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Artstreet is back for its second year in its brand new location.

For 40 years, organizers held the art festival in downtown Green Bay. Last year, they made the decision to move it to Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon.

Organizers said the park has more space meaning they can welcome more artists and patrons to the event.

“There’s so much to do, so much space for kids to run around, and great art to look at,” said Nikki Cooper who is one of the artists at Artstreet. “There’s food and fun for everyone.”

Artwork by Alicia Ensey Artwork by Alicia Ensey

Cooper and Suzanne Miller said they’ve been coming to the event for about ten years. They run an art business called ‘Green Chicks Studio’ where they used recycled material to make their artwork.

“This art show is a combination of music, food trucks and art, much more than just an art show, so I think this new location on the lake is going to be really fun this year,” said Suzanne Miller who said used to make props for theater productions before transitioning into the art that she does today.

Other artists had some constructive feedback of the festival’s new location.

“I think there’s some bugs to iron out but this is only the second year, it takes some time and the facility is very nice,” said artist Carolyn Wilson of ‘The Glass Haus.’ You’re in a park, sometimes I feel like we’re spread out too much but they tried to condense it this year.”

Organizers said they made a concerted effort to condense the festival this year so that artists could be closer to the live music and food truck and so that patrons didn’t have to walk as far between tents.

Carolyn and her husband Leonard told Local Five News that they’ve been coming to Artstreet for 15 years and it’s always refreshing to be surrounded by like-minded people who share a passion for art.

Carolyn Wilson said being here also gives her sources of inspiration.

“It gives you a goal next week to work on something new, maybe you’ve got an idea maybe somebody has given you an idea,” said Wilson.

To learn more about the Wilson’s stained-glass artwork, click here.

The festival runs through Sunday and admission is free.

Mosaic Arts Inc. organizes the event. To get more information about Artstreet, click here.