Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay is a fun, family event that closes down a portion of downtown to traffic and opens it up for biking, walking, skating and more.

Nick Olsen from Aurora BayCare Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the event.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay is Saturday, July 13th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information visit their website at https://openstreetsgreenbay.com/