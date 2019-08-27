Back to School At Home

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV)

Homeschooling your children in Wisconsin is not as difficult as most people think.

According to Betsy Navin, “in Wisconsin, it’s very easy to state your intent to home school you need to file a form through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. You can do it online it takes less than five minutes.”

More and more parents are homeschooling, the Fox Valley Homeschoolers had about 80 students in 2013 and now they have over 250.

Parents chose to homeschool for various social and medical reasons.

“We hear often people maybe they pull their kids from school for bullying or they have severe allergies or there’s a medical issue,” Besty stated.

Some parents enjoy the freedom, homeschooling allows.

“There’s flexibility in educational philosophy. Flexibility in the curriculum. Flexibility in educational philosophy. Flexibility in the pace of teaching. I know in some subjects you can move ahead at a faster speed and other subjects you can slow down a little bit. For our family, most of our academics are done within four or five hours depending on the level of the student after that’s where we have our activities. “ Cathy LaFrombois – Homeschool Parent

Opponents question the amount of socialization homeschooled kids received, but Cathy is confident her kids are enjoying the same amount of activities as traditionally-schooled children.

“If you stop by on a Friday where we have a couple of hundred kids wandering through this building. There’s no worry at all about whether they’re getting socialization. We have an amazing community here. We have an opportunity for sports. we have opportunities for music. for arts for robotics, for drama, all types of things”, stated Cathy.

For more information, visit the following sites:

https://dpi.wi.gov/sms/home-based

https://homeschooling-wpa.org/getting-started/

https://www.facebook.com/ValleyHomeSchoolersInc/

https://www.homeschool-life.com/wi/gbach/

http://www.appletonchf.org/home

http://valleychristianoshkosh.com/admission/homeschool/

Its important to note, homeschool and online pubic school are different. Online public school is administered by the state.