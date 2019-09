GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The kids are back in school and that means parents are back in the grocery store! With all the lunch items to choose from, BayCare Clinic stopped by Local 5 This Morning with some tips on how to switch up those lunches in a fun and healthy way.

Dr. Lynn Wagner has more tips for eating healthy on her website. You can also scroll down for a chart to put on your fridge, or to simply keep around the house.