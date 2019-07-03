Ben’s Wish needs your help to feed hungry children

A Green Bay family is looking for your help this 4th of July to help battle hunger all year long. “Ben’s Wish” is asking when you attend Fire over the Fox, please bring along a donation of food.

At an Ashwaubenon company, the father of an 11-year-old boy who died too soon thanks the employees of Tetra Tech for their support of Ben’s Wish.

“They’ve seen what we’re doing and they’ve externally come in and supported us,” said Peter Delain.

Ben’s Wish is named after Ben Delain, whose kindness while traveling through Wausau with a cousin in 2007 helped feed a man holding a sign – asking for food.

“Ben insisted three times, very strongly on the third time, Robby we need to slow down and Robby acquiesced. They were able to toss an apple,” Delain said.

Days after Ben’s kindness he died in an ATV accident. To keep his memory alive his parents founded Ben’s Wish with its goal to help children dealing with poverty.

“There are a lot of communities all over Northeast Wisconsin that have this issue and we’re just trying to do whatever we can to help kids. It is as simple as that, to help kids,” said Delain.

Founded in 2008, Ben’s Wish has collected thousands of pounds on non-perishable food items at events like the 4th of July celebration in downtown Green Bay. Thursday they will again collect food on the east end of the Ray Nitschke Bridge.

“Why not take that opportunity and have a chance to support local pantries and local children that could just use a little bit more,” said Delain.

Seven years ago Bill Coleman discovered the organization. Since then, he and his co-workers have donated thousands of dollars to the cause and he hopes you help too.

“Do anything you can, this is for children, if we can’t help our kids out I don’t know what we can help out,” Coleman said.

Delain says your food donation this coming holiday will help feed thousands of needy kids in Brown County – through an organization called Ben’s Wish.

“Poverty knows no boundary. It’s not a school district, it’s not a county, it’s everywhere,” Delain said.

The food collected is distributed to needy children in area school districts and to local food pantries.