(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. University of Wisconsin – Platteville

Acceptance rate: 81%

Net price: $14,706

Enrollment: 6,053 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Campus food grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Party grade: B+

#24. University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Acceptance rate: 87%

Net price: $13,166

Enrollment: 6,435 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Athletics grade: A-

Location grade: A-

Campus food grade: A-

#23. Edgewood College

Acceptance rate: 91%

Net price: $26,209

Enrollment: 1,225 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Location grade: A

Value grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

#22. Carroll University

Acceptance rate: 72%

Net price: $24,094

Enrollment: 2,783 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Value grade: A-

Campus food grade: B+

Campus grade: B

#21. Alverno College

Acceptance rate: 78%

Net price: $20,080

Enrollment: 864 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

Campus grade: B

#20. University of Wisconsin – Parkside

Acceptance rate: 66%

Net price: $9,938

Enrollment: 2,947 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Safety grade: A

Academics grade: B

#19. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Acceptance rate: 84%

Net price: $14,276

Enrollment: 8,706 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: B+

Campus grade: B+

Party grade: B+

#18. University of Wisconsin – River Falls

Acceptance rate: 77%

Net price: $13,633

Enrollment: 4,800 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Campus grade: B+

Location grade: B+

Student life grade: B+

#17. University of Wisconsin – Superior

Acceptance rate: 86%

Net price: $13,405

Enrollment: 1,570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

Student life grade: B+

#16. Mount Mary University

Acceptance rate: 53%

Net price: $21,063

Enrollment: 577 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

Academics grade: B

#15. University of Wisconsin – Stout

Acceptance rate: 90%

Net price: $14,951

Enrollment: 5,593 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Campus food grade: A

Value grade: A-

Party grade: A-

#14. Northland College

Acceptance rate: 64%

Net price: $20,340

Enrollment: 516 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: B+

Professors grade: B+

#13. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $14,444

Enrollment: 16,620 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Party grade: A

Location grade: A-

#12. Cardinal Stritch University

Acceptance rate: 77%

Net price: $17,698

Enrollment: 464 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Value grade: A-

Location grade: A-

#11. University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Acceptance rate: 80%

Net price: $12,522

Enrollment: 8,946 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Athletics grade: A

Party grade: A

Student life grade: A

#10. St. Norbert College

Acceptance rate: 84%

Net price: $27,854

Enrollment: 1,905 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Campus food grade: A+

Campus grade: A

Party grade: A-

#9. Beloit College

Acceptance rate: 58%

Net price: $24,419

Enrollment: 978 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A+

Academics grade: B+

Professors grade: B+

#8. Wisconsin Lutheran College

Acceptance rate: 96%

Net price: $21,529

Enrollment: 938 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Dorms grade: A+

Campus grade: A

Location grade: A

#7. Viterbo University

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $21,095

Enrollment: 1,443 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: A

Location grade: A-

Dorms grade: A-

#6. Concordia University – Wisconsin

Acceptance rate: 71%

Net price: $24,569

Enrollment: 2,235 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Dorms grade: A

Safety grade: A

Campus grade: A-

#5. Milwaukee School of Engineering

Acceptance rate: 60%

Net price: $26,541

Enrollment: 2,412 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Location grade: A+

Value grade: A

Academics grade: B+

#4. University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

Acceptance rate: 75%

Net price: $12,302

Enrollment: 8,863 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Party grade: A+

Value grade: A

Location grade: A

#3. Marquette University

Acceptance rate: 82%

Net price: $34,732

Enrollment: 7,715 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Athletics grade: A

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: A-

#2. Lawrence University

Acceptance rate: 69%

Net price: $26,594

Enrollment: 1,393 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: A-

#1. University of Wisconsin