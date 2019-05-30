Big warm up in the forecast

From Storm Team 5…

A batch of thin clouds are out there to start the day along with isolated showers to the far south. Don’t fret, our Thursday will bring in EMERGING SUNSHINE and very mild temperatures around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Later in the day, there could be a few pop-up showers that come about along a weak boundary dropping south.

Tonight, there is a slim chance for an isolated shower, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a low of 50 degrees.

Get ready for another mild day Friday! We’ll have mostly sunny skies carry us into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Another cold front later in the evening will bring a chance for thunderstorms, starting first in the northwoods and dropping south later at night. Given the timing, we may see a few of those storm becoming strong with gusty winds and possibly some hail.

On Saturday, that same cold front will bring a chance for a few showers, mainly in the morning. Skies will partially clear out later in the day. Temperatures will be much cooler than Friday with a high of 68 degrees.

Sunday, high pressure returns and so does the sunshine. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 60s.

Monday is also looking nice with mostly sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees.

We’ll keep nice weather around for Tuesday. Clouds will increase later in the day, followed by rain late at night. Temps will top out at 74 degrees.

Wednesday throws us another chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs near 76 degrees.