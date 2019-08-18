Boots to the Pedal to Fight Human Trafficking

Every county in Wisconsin has reported a case of human trafficking and one local biker group is putting boots to the pedal to raise awareness for this often unseen issue.

“Its our eyes and ears. You’re out riding and you see something that just doesn’t quite look right.” Becky Jacobsen

President Bikers Against Trafficking

Through a 125 mile trek, Bikers Against Trafficking hope bring awarness and give victims a fresh start.

“Our goal is to be able to assist with transitional housing and also second chance empployers and landlords. The survivors, they can find a job but sometimes they don’t have a way to get to their job so we help them get vehicles.” They are a part of our family.” Becky Jacobsen

President Bikers Against Trafficking

Human trafficking is an issue that most people can’t see and don’t realize how closer to home it is in Wisconsin.

“Alot of people don’t realize this is a problem in our area and believe it or not Highway 41 is the second most used corridor. So we’re in the perfect spot to fight this.” Becky Jacobsen

President Bikers Against Trafficking

More than 60 cases of human trafficking were reported in Wisconsin last year. A few of these cases hit close to home for some of these bikers.

“I’d known a few of these victims for awhile. I’ll have one survivors riding on the back of my bike. It’ll be an honor.” Paul Webb

Biker Against Trafficking