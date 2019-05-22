Breezy, pop-up storms Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

It was a windy start as wind gusts approached 50 miles per hour, bringing tree damage and some power outages.

Wind, clouds and showers early in the morning will give way to nicer weather by the afternoon, and some sunshine will start to emerge later in the day. Southeast winds will mainly be from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the 70s to the south, and much cooler by the lake and in the northwoods as highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

In the evening, Storm Team 5 will be watching for a few pop-up thunderstorms some that may be on the stronger side. Otherwise, you can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping to 54 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a dry day. Your Thursday will feature will feature clouds and some sunshine, but winds will continue to be breezy. Highs top out around 68 degrees.

Friday, another chance for showers and thunderstorms will be with us, with cooler temperatures around 60 degrees for a high.

Very nice weather expected Saturday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will sky rocket to about 80 degrees later in the day.

Sunday will also be mild with temps in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, as well as a small chance for a shower.

Memorial Day on Monday is looking dry, but the day will bring on more clouds. We’ll have a temperature around 63 degrees.