Brennand Fly-in Lands in Neenah

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 41 marked its 20th Annual fly-in.
EAA fans learned more about the world of flight with helicopter and airplane rides.
Visitors were also able to get an up close and personal look at some of the small planes on display.
Thanks to cooperation with Mother Nature, this fly-in was an overwhelming success.
“This is fantastic. We caught a really good weather day. We ran out of food. We had to run out and by more food. We’ve oversold our airplanes and helicopter rides. We’ve had a fantastic turnout. Its been really awesome.”Gregory Burneske, President EAA Chapter 41