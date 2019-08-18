LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Brennand Fly-in Lands in Neenah

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 41 marked its 20th Annual fly-in.

EAA fans learned more about the world of flight with helicopter and airplane rides.

Visitors were also able to get an up close and personal look at some of the small planes on display.

Thanks to cooperation with Mother Nature, this fly-in was an overwhelming success.

“This is fantastic. We caught a really good weather day. We ran out of food. We had to run out and by more food. We’ve oversold our airplanes and helicopter rides. We’ve had a fantastic turnout. Its been really awesome.”

Gregory Burneske, President EAA Chapter 41

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories