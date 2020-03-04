Brown County health officials share precautions despite low Coronavirus threat

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Health officials representing different municipalities within Brown County came together Tuesday afternoon to discuss the risk presented by the Coronavirus.

“Currently there has not been any person-to-person spread of Covid-19 [Coronavirus] in Wisconsin,” Anna Destree, Brown County Health Officer/Administrator said.

Health officials say the risk of contracting Covid-19 in Wisconsin is still low, “but there are still many other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza, that are circulating,” Destree explained.

Even with the low health risk, local health agencies are working with State and National officials, “to continuously monitor the Covid-19 situation,” Debbie Danforth, Division Director-Operations for Oneida Community Health Services explained. “We’re working to quickly identify and test anyone who may be infected to ensure they receive the right level of care and are isolated to prevent any traditional transmission.”

Those experts would help determine the next steps if a case were discovered in the area.

“As far as a quarantine, monitoring, taking care of finding all close contacts,” Debbie Armbruster, Health Officer/Director for the De Pere Health Department explained.

As far as other respiratory illnesses go, local officials say there is plenty that can be done to prevent the spread.

“People who are sick should stay home,” Armbruster said, “from school, work, childcare until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”

They also recommend frequently wiping down surfaces with a disinfectant, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, and washing hands frequently.

“In regards to influenza, it’s not too late to get the flu shot,” Armbruster said, “and we highly encourage you to do so if you haven’t already.”

Those tips and more, along with Coronavirus updates can be found on Brown County’s new website dedicated to the illness.

“It’s a place where you can just go and find information related to what’s going on with Covid-19,” Destree said.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT BROWN COUNTY’S NEW CORONAVIRUS-CENTERED WEBSITE.