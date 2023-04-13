(WFRV) – After issuing a plea for help in a story with Local 5, Brown County Dairy Promotion says they have found a family to host Breakfast on the Farm in 2023.

The event will happen Sunday, June 4, at Collins Dairy LLC, 3489 Hill Rd, Greenleaf, WI 54126.

The farm has hosted Breakfast before but looks forward to sharing how their dairy continues to evolve.

Breakfast typically features eggs, sausage, pancakes, maple syrup, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, cheese samples, yogurt, bagels & cream cheese, and milk.

Farm tours highlight the host operation and there are plenty of hands-on activities for the kids.

Midwest Farm Weekly host Millaine Wells will emcee the event.

Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/266281545725441?ref=newsfeed