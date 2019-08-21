Busby Censured and Announces Resignation

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WFRV)

A visibly shaken and emotional Barry Busby announced his retirement to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.

“I have decided that after serving the fine people of Winnebago County for the last 51 years, I plan to retire on October 31, 2019.” Barry Busby, Winnebago County Coroner

Busby also announced that he had been dealing with PTSD, brought on by the toll of examining suicides and murders for decades.

“During the last 22 years I have dealt with every cause and manner of death. A 3-year-old, beautiful girl, found dead and upon looking at her, she could have been my granddaughter’s twin. I’ve got pictures of what makes PTSD real.” Barry Busby, Winnebago County Coroner

But the Board of Supervisors weren’t swayed and voted 29 to 1 with 5 abstentions to uphold the motion of “no confidence” and issue a censure against Barry Busby.

“This resolution of censure is frankly the least we can do, to publicly say, without hesitation, we do not accept; we do not approve; we do not condone; the abuse of public trust.” Bill Wingren, Winnebago County Supervisor

Busby did address some of the allegations.

“Regarding the allegation of sexual harassment, I do not recall the comment, but I did apologize to an individual the next morning with no further action. In response to a member of my family member was receiving benefit from position; that has no merit.” Barry Busby, Winnebago County Coroner

Busby can still submit his resignation to the Sheriff of Winnebago County. The County Board of Supervisors announced that Busby is still under investigation for alleged malfeasance in office which could lead to criminal charges.