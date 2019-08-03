Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya’s Road to Recovery

Suring, Wis. (WFRV)

Instead of S’mores, campfires and children playing around Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya, its the silence of a long tedious cleanup that fill the campgrounds.

Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya is in the very slow process of chopping down fallen trees and repairing damaged building from the storms that tore through the camp mid-July.

Buildings that were already in the process of being repaired were destroyed again.

The storms struck Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya in mid-July. Ironically, the first day of camp, back in

mid-July 1937, was stormy as well.

Just like the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the first campers 82 years ago, this camp still has this same resilience, despite the destruction.

“We are a community that’s gonna get through anything together and that’s really special. We are so lucky we have a lot of support and our staff is amazing and every one’s very excited to do what we need to do to get back on track and next summmer when we rebuild we’er not just going to rebuild to where it was we’re gonna rebuild better. we’re excited its going to be better than its ever been.” Jordan Baxter – Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya Director of Program and Marketing

Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya hopes to resume operations on September 6th for the father-daughter camp.

Here’s the list of items Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya are in need of:

Menards or Fleet Farm gift cards

Safety Glasses

Clorox Wipes

Energy Drinks

Gatorade

500 stamps

or visit their website

http://www.campunahliya.org/about/u-nah-li-ya-storm-relief/