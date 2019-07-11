Cancer patients at Bellin Health getting care packages courtesy of non-profit and Green Bay auto dealership

Messages of hope that read things like “Your strength is amazing” and “I hope you feel better soon” are going to cancer patients at Bellin Health’s cancer team facility in Ashwaubenon. They’re part of care packages delivered by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Thursday, which also include blankets and art kits.

“Art therapy takes people’s minds off of their tough journey for a while,” explains Amy Eliason, BEAM Coordinator for Bellin Expressive Arts in Medicine. “It give them a little stress relief, and gives them a little peace and relaxation.”

The donations were made by the Cliff Wall Subaru dealership in Green Bay. The messages were written by the dealership’s customers.

“I think the messages and the cards of hope that they collect at the dealerships are really fantastic,” says Karen Ropel, Major Gifts Director, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “(The patients) have their good days and their bad days. They’re here all the time. They develop these relationships with nurses and providers at Bellin, and I think it’s just a really wonderful thing to lift spirits and to let people know that we’re thinking of them and we’re caring about them while they’re going through their treatment.”

The care packages will be distributed to the patients by nurses and providers over the next few weeks.

“It is huge because you feel an outpouring of compassion and empathy from the community,” says Eliason, a cancer survivor herself. “And there are so many people in this wonderful community contributing things to help patients through probably the toughest journey in their life.”

