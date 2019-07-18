Changes made outside of Appleton Public Library for security purposes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The Appleton Public Library is requesting $175,000 for security upgrades, and the city council is expected vote on the proposal Wednesday.

During his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning, Chief Todd Thomas said that changes have already been made outside of the library.

“If you haven’t been down there in awhile, you’ll notice some black carding,” Thomas said.

The carding reads that the area is under video surveillance. There’s also been several trees that have been cut down so that the cameras can capture more of what’s happening around the area.

“It’s been discussions we’ve had for years,” Thomas said. “Security not just at the library [and] transit center, but in the area.”

