Charity Dog Walk showcases dogs looking for homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The doggos were out enjoying a beautiful stroll for a good cause Sunday afternoon.

The Charity Dog Walk benefits the Green Bay based Misfit Mutt Dog Rescue, which provides everything from food, vetting, and foster homes for dogs.

The mile walk featured dogs who are currently up for adoption.

The manager of the organization talked about why they chose a walk to raise money:

“Dog people like to walk their dogs, and usually peope are always wiling to come out for a good cause and it gets the puppies exercise, gets the dogs exercise, as well as kind of gets the adoptable puppies out there at a dog event for people to kind of see and meet.” -Emily Burkel: Manager, Misfit Mutt Dog Rescue

Guests also got to enjoy food vendors, and the dogs got to enjoy some treats as well.