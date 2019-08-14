Chick-Fil-A set to open Appleton-area store on August 29th

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One of the most popular fast food chains is officially opening its doors to customers in the Fox Cities in just a few weeks.

According to their website, Chick-Fil-A is scheduled to open on Thursday, August 29th at 3775 W. College Avenue.

The first 100 people who show up will also be awarded with a year supply of Chick-Fil-A!

The 12-hour campout begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th and wraps up at 6 a.m. the following day.

More information on the rules for the campout and the restaurant itself can be found here.