Community comes together to support area business leader Jim Kratowicz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hundreds came out to Badger State Brewing Company Friday night for the Kratowicz Benefit Blitz, and event honoring area business leader Jim Kratowicz.

“It’s standing room only, and it’s just an honor to be his friend,” Mike Maedke, a friend of Jim’s said.

“It shows how much he’s loved by the community and how much we care about him,” family friend John Gustavson added.

Kratowicz is known in the community as Chief Operating Officer at Titletown Brewing Company and as a champion of the recently revitalized Rail Yard District in downtown Green Bay.

He’s currently battling pancreatic cancer.

“[He is] a dear colleague, a good guy who’s got a terminal illness,” Gustavson said, “and the family needs some help and so everybody here tries to do what they can.”

Tickets to the benefit cost $25, and a silent auction was held to raise funds for the Kratowicz family.

“All those things that happen when you’re really, really ill, we need to help Jim cover those expenses,” Gustavson said.

Green Bay’s Mayor Eric Genrich was also on-hand to declare Monday, November 18, 2019, Jim Kratowicz Day in Green Bay and present the key to the city to his family.