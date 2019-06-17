Cooler temperatures this week

From Storm Team 5…

The weather will be nice as we kick off this next work week. You’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine (better sun to the north) into the afternoon, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal as we top out our high around 73 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake in the 60s with a light wind out of the east-northeast.

Tonight, most of the area should just see partly cloudy skies, but a cold front will bring a chance for some showers or an isolated thunderstorm in our northern communities. Temperatures drop to 55 degrees.

Tomorrow, expect a cloudy day. That same cold front will also bring the chance for scattered light rain showers or an isolated t-storm mainly in the afternoon. It will be slightly warmer as we get near our average of 76 degrees.

Wednesday, outside of a few showers carrying over into the morning, the sky should dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler behind that cold front, and the second half of the day should be in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather returns Thursday as highs touch 74 degrees. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds.

Friday is the FIRST DAY OF SUMMER! It won’t feel like summer with afternoon temperatures around 75 degrees, but the day should round out as partly sunny.

More showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature seasonal temps and wet weather