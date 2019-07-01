Crews respond to significant fire at Contract Transport Services

Firefighters responded to a large fire at Contract Transport Services located at 1632 Cofrin Dr. on Green Bay’s east side.

The call came in around 7:30 PM Sunday after witnesses heard explosions at the facility. A Commander with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says natural gas is the likely cause of the fire and several trucks at the facility were burned.

No one is believed to be inside the structure and no injuries have been reported. An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Local 5 will update this developing story as new information becomes available.