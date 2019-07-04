Crowds come out for Manitowoc’s inaugural 4th of July Parade

Thursday morning the streets of Manitowoc were lined with spectators as the city’s inaugural Fourth of July Parade wound its way along the lakeshore.

The parade started on the corner of S. 8th and Washington St, across the 8th St. Bridge, and ended at the Manitowoc Yacht Club.

Robert Schneider road in the parade with the Manitowoc Yacht Club’s float.

“It was really awesome, it was great,” he said. “We had a fantastic time, a lot of people came out to see the parade.”

The size of the crowds surprised the Commodore of the Yacht Club, Dick Kornely.

“There was way more people than I expected,” he said. “The streets were lined all the way from the end all the way to the beginning so it was really neat.”



Kornely added that a lot of work had gone into making the parade a success.

“For the community, it takes hundreds to make this happen,” he said. “And it’s fun.”

Jeanne Brauer of Manitowoc was also impressed by the parade.

“What a beautiful, beautiful turnout,” she said. “It was so fun, I mean, such a great turnout.”