DAV Chapter raising money for vets during Packers games through parking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green and Gold’s regular season is almost here! As exciting as fans are for kickoff, home games can be stressful when it comes to finding a parking spot.

DAV Chapter 3 in Green Bay is partnering up with Home2 Suites by Hilton to provide fans with a great spot, all while giving back to our local veterans.

Matt Kempainen, Wisconsin DAV senior vice commander, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about how they’ll receive 75% of all the proceeds raised this year, and how the money helps with the many services they provide for our local vets.

You can find DAV Chapter 3 at Morris Avenue and Chestnut Street during every home game this year. Parking will cost $20. Family Night parking will cost $10.