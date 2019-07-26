The De Pere Beer Gardens will be held the last Tuesday of the month in July, August and September at Voyageur Park from 4 – 9 pm. Music will be played from 5pm – 8 pm.

De Pere Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is hosting 3 events this summer.

July 30, 2019 Theme: Freedom on the Fox – Music by TAE

August 27, 2019 Theme: HometownMicros – Music by Dana Erlandson

September 24 Theme: Dock’toberfest – Music by Bobby Coverston

The Beer Garden is a social gathering for people of all ages featuring micro brews on tap, food vendors, live music and activities.

This is a family friendly event that will also have “a variety of large lawn games, henna tattoo artist, and food trucks.

To keep track of the event as it relates to weather, visit their Facebook page: “De Pere Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.