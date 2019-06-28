Demolishing the pool at VFW Park in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Work is underway in De Pere aimed at bringing a new swimming pool to VFW Park. Kris Schuller reports the old pool is being removed to prepare the site for construction in the months ahead.

At VFW Park it’s the end or an era, as demolition work removes the 50-year-old pool – to make way for a new aquatic center.

“It’s really hard, but the pool is 50 years old and there are certain things you can fix and and certain things you can’t,” said De Pere Parks Director Marty Kosobucki.

This work is the first step the city needed to take to build a new $7.2 million pool facility here. It is a project approved by voters last fall who gave the go ahead to build new pools at both VFW and Legion parks.

“I do believe the intent of the city is not to consider construction of Legion pool or even talk about it – until we have a fully functional VFW pool,” Kosobucki said.

Plans for VFW pool show six lap lanes, a separate toddler pool, a body slide and diving boards.

Kosobucki says once demolition work is complete the site should be ready for future construction.

“When our contractor is done it will pretty much be a flat piece of ground for us to start over with a new pool facility,” he said.

Once underway, Kosobucki says construction of VFW will take roughly 18 months. But first the city must hire a consultant to develop blueprints and than a contractor for the actual build.

“Our target will be up and running for the year 2021,” said Kosobucki.

And demolition of the old VFW pool brings the city ever closer toward that goal. The demolition project is expected to take roughly three weeks.