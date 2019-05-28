Dense fog possible early Tuesday

Steady rain showers will come to an end late tonight and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Areas of fog will be possible early Tuesday morning with cloudy skies for much of the day and highs in the 50s near the lake with 60s elsewhere. A few breaks in the clouds will develop across the Northwoods during the late afternoon.

Another round of rain will arrive with isolated showers on Wednesday before more showers and storms arrive late in the week and into the upcoming weekend.